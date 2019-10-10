PORT ORFORD — The Camas Valley volleyball team picked up a victory on the road Thursday night, defeating Pacific in straight sets in a Skyline League match.
Scores were 25-19, 25-15, 25-13.
Joy DeRoss finished with 10 kills and eight digs for the Hornets (15-3, 10-2 South). Brooklyn Wolfe had 21 assists, nine aces and five digs, Hailey Holmgren contributed five kills and two blocks, Lilly Hill chipped in three kills and three aces and Bella Pool added three kills and two blocks.
C.V. plays at Elkton on Saturday.
