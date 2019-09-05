RIDDLE — The Camas Valley volleyball team opened Skyline League play on Thursday with a win over Riddle in straight sets.
Scores were 25-12, 26-24, 25-21.
"Riddle put up a good fight. I thought we played really well," Camas Valley coach Tresta Payne said. "Our chemistry is good, the girls are playing well together."
Joy DeRoss had seven kills and four aces for the Hornets (1-0, 1-0 South). Brooklyn Wolfe added 10 assists and six aces.
Freshman Rylee Pruitt had eight aces and two kills for the Irish (0-1, 0-1). Paige Knight chipped in seven aces and three digs, Madison Hold contributed three aces and two assists and Katie Langdon had six aces.
C.V. will host Crow and Triangle Lake Saturday in nonleague matches. Riddle travels to Crow Monday for a nonleague contest.
