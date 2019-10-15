CAMAS VALLEY — The Camas Valley volleyball team clinched the Skyline League South title on Tuesday night with a win over Powers in straight sets.
Scores were 25-15, 25-16, 25-16.
Hailey Holmgren had nine kills and three blocks for the Hornets (16-4, 11-3 South). Joy DeRoss contributed seven kills and two aces, Clara DeRoss had five kills, Kassidy Roberson had four aces and three digs and Brooklyn Wolfe added 20 assists.
"We had a huge improvement in our serving after a disappointing loss at Elkton Saturday night," C.V. coach Tresta Payne said.
The Hornets travel to Grants Pass on Thursday to face New Hope Christian.
