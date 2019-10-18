GRANTS PASS — The Camas Valley Hornets ended the regular season on Thursday night with a victory over the New Hope Christian Warriors in four sets in a Skyline League volleyball match.
Scores were 26-28, 25-16, 25-12, 25-10.
Hailey Holmgren had five kills, nine aces, five blocks and four digs for the Hornets (17-4, 12-3 South), the South Division champions. Bella Pool contributed five kills, five digs, four blocks and four aces, freshman Ashlee Thompson made seven digs and Brooklyn Wolfe added 14 assists, seven digs and seven aces.
C.V. will play in the Skyline Tournament next weekend.
