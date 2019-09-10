CAMAS VALLEY — The Camas Valley volleyball team improved to 4-0 on the season Tuesday with a Skyline League South win over Pacific in straight sets.

Scores were 25-23, 25-12, 25-12.

Hailey Holmgren had seven kills and four aces, and Clara DeRoss added seven kills for the Hornets (4-0, 2-0 South). Joy DeRoss chipped in five kills and two aces and Brooklyn Wolfe had 20 assists and 12 aces.

C.V. will host New Hope Christian Thursday.

