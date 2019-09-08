CAMAS VALLEY — The Camas Valley volleyball team improved to 3-0 on the season with a pair of nonleague wins on Saturday at home.
The Hornets defeated Triangle Lake 25-13, 25-13, 25-11 in the first match. Camas Valley later downed Crow 25-12, 25-18, 18-25, 28-26.
Joy DeRoss had six kills and five aces against Triangle Lake. Brooklyn Wolfe added 11 assists and five aces, Hailey Holmgren contributed five kills and six aces, Lilly Hill had three kills and freshman Kassidy Roberson chipped in seven aces.
Wolfe had 20 assists, nine aces and five kills in the Crow match. Holmgren contributed 12 aces, eight kills and three blocks, DeRoss had 13 kills and Hill added four kills. C.V. coach Tresta Payne said freshman Ahtum Garcia came through with the final two serves of the match.
"We were down one starter today and I was really pleased with how we adjusted," Payne said. "Our three freshmen (Garcia, Roberson and Ashlee Thompson) all contributed in big ways. Crow played really tough the last two sets and we had to dig deep to get the win."
Camas Valley will host Pacific Tuesday in a Skyline League match.
