MAPLETON — Camas Valley won both of its nonleague volleyball matches with Riddle and Mapleton on Saturday at Mapleton High School.
The Hornets (13-3 overall) defeated the Irish (7-9) 21-25, 25-22, 25-15, 25-18 and downed the Sailors 25-14, 25-16, 25-3. Riddle beat Mapleton 25-15, 25-15, 25-11.
Joy DeRoss had nine kills and two aces for Camas Valley against Riddle. Hailey Holmgren and Bella Pool each contributed eight kills, Lilly Hill chipped in seven aces and two kills and Brooklyn Wolfe had 22 assists, 11 aces and two blocks.
Sammy Linton had five kills, eight assists and four aces for the Irish. Emilee Ball had six kills and six aces, Rylee Pruitt contributed four kills and five aces, Madison Hold chipped in six aces and four assists and Katie Langdon added four kills and two aces.
Holmgren had five kills and three aces, DeRoss finished with five kills, Wolfe had seven assists and six aces and Kassidy Roberson and Pool each contributed four aces for C.V. versus Mapleton.
Langdon compiled 11 aces and three digs, Pruitt had nine aces and three kills, Hold had eight assists and three kills and Ball added six aces and two kills against the Sailors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.