DIXONVILLE — The Camas Valley volleyball team remained unbeaten on the season with a pair of Skyline League volleyball wins over Umpqua Valley Christian and Yoncalla on Thursday.
The Hornets (7-0, 5-0 South) defeated UVC 16-25, 25-23, 25-13, 25-17 and downed Yoncalla 25-22, 25-20, 22-25, 25-22.
Hailey Holmgren had nine kills for Camas Valley against the Monarchs (4-5, 2-4 North). Joy DeRoss chipped in nine kills and four aces and Brooklyn Wolfe added 16 assists and 14 aces.
Tylie Bendele had five kills and Layla Pappas contributed 13 digs and seven assists for UVC.
Clara DeRoss finished with six kills for C.V. versus the Eagles (3-8, 0-6 North). Joy DeRoss and Holmgren each had nine kills. Hornets coach Tresta Payne singled out Bella Pool for her passing.
The Monarchs defeated Yoncalla 25-20, 25-21, 24-26, 25-22.
Pappas had 10 kills and 10 assists, while Bendele added six kills and five aces. The Eagles reported no individual statistics.
C.V. will play a double dual with Central Christian and Dayville/Monument in Redmond Saturday. UVC travels to North Douglas Tuesday and Yoncalla hosts Riddle next Thursday.
