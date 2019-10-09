POWERS — The Camas Valley volleyball team overcame a loss in the opening set and defeated Powers in four on Tuesday night in a Skyline League match.
Scores were 22-25, 25-18, 25-19, 25-22.
Hailey Holmgren finished with 11 kills and two blocks for the Hornets (14-3, 9-2 South). Joy DeRoss added 12 kills and five digs, Bella Pool chipped in seven kills, three digs and two aces, Kassidy Roberson chipped in six digs and four aces and Brooklyn Wolfe added 28 assists and 11 aces.
C.V. travels to Port Orford on Thursday to meet Pacific.
