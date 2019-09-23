REDMOND — The Camas Valley volleyball team split a pair of nonleague matches against Central Christian and Dayville/Monument on Saturday at Central Christian High School.
The Hornets (8-1) lost to to Central Christian 25-16, 37-39, 19-25, 25-13, 15-11 and defeated Dayville 25-16, 25-17, 25-12.
Joy DeRoss finished with 12 kills and three solo blocks for Camas Valley against the host Tigers. Hailey Holmgren had nine kills and three blocks, Bella Pool contributed eight kills and two aces, Brooklyn Wolfe had 23 assists and four aces and Kassidy Roberson chipped in seven aces.
DeRoss had 11 kills and three aces versus Dayville. Lilly Hill added six kills, Wolfe had eight kills and 22 assists, Pool contributed four kills and Holmgren chipped in five aces and three kills.
The Hornets return to Skyline League play Tuesday at home against Glendale.
