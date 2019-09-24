CAMAS VALLEY — The Camas Valley Hornets remained unbeaten in Skyline League South volleyball on Tuesday with a win over the Glendale Pirates in straight sets.
Scores were 25-7, 25-12, 25-12.
Joy DeRoss had six kills and two aces for Camas Valley (9-1, 6-0 South). Hailey Holmgren contributed four kills and three aces, Bella Pool had three kills and two aces and Brooklyn Wolfe added 12 assists and seven aces.
Glendale (1-7, 0-4) reported no individual statistics.
The Hornets host Skyline North leader Days Creek Thursday.
