GLENDALE — The Camas Valley Hornets rolled past the Glendale Pirates in a Skyline League South volleyball match on Saturday, winning in straight sets.
Scores were 25-9, 25-3, 25-11.
Hailey Holmgren, Clara DeRoss and Brooklyn Wolfe each had six kills for Camas Valley (10-2, 7-1 South). Glendale (1-10, 0-7) reported no individual statistics.
The Hornets travel to North Douglas on Tuesday, while the Pirates visit Yoncalla.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.