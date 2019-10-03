CAMAS VALLEY — The Camas Valley Hornets strengthened their hold on first place in the Skyline League South Division volleyball race with a victory over the Riddle Irish in straight sets on Thursday night.
Scores were 25-15, 25-23, 25-20.
Joy DeRoss finished with 11 kills, four aces and 100 percent serving for Camas Valley (11-3, 8-2 South). Hailey Holmgren had eight kills, Clara DeRoss contributed six kills, Brooklyn Wolfe chipped in 25 assists and two aces and Lilly Hill added two kills and 100 percent serving.
"It was a really good match tonight," C.V. coach Tresta Payne said. "Riddle played scrappy and tough. Magen Hall had a great match and made some key plays for us."
Freshman Sammy Linton had five aces, four kills and three assists for the Irish (6-8, 5-4). Madison Hold had eight assists and three kills, freshman Rylee Pruitt contributed two kills and two digs, Katie Langdon added four kills and two aces and Maisie Davenport made two digs.
C.V. and Riddle will join Mapleton for a nonleague double dual on Saturday in Mapleton.
