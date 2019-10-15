The bottom line — South Umpqua wasn't able to rise to the occasion against Cascade Christian on Tuesday night.
The Challengers knocked the Lancers out of a tie for first place in the Far West League volleyball race with a victory in straight sets on S.U.'s court in Tri City.
Scores were 25-18, 25-16, 25-21.
"Cascade Christian came to play and played really well," South Umpqua coach Sarah Gray said. "They didn't make any mistakes. They're quite a bit taller, and ran a good offense and block well. They're very scrappy and have a good setter (Taylor Cave).
"We played average, struggled on serve receive. We couldn't get our big hitters the ball. I felt like we played nervous the whole match. We just didn't have a lot of intensity."
The Challengers (10-6, 6-2 FWL) share first with Sutherlin (14-9, 6-2) with two league matches left. South Umpqua (15-5, 5-3) is a game back in third.
Sutherlin defeated St. Mary's in straight sets Tuesday at home and will host the Lancers on Thursday.
Shalyn Gray and Jenna Whitmore, who are S.U.'s leading hitters, were held well below their season averages. Shalyn Gray finished with three kills and nine digs, while Whitmore had three kills and three digs.
Ellery Smith contributed 10 digs and four kills for the Lancers.
"We didn't play our best today," Shalyn Gray said. "(Cascade Christian) had a better team last year, but they're still good. We struggled with our communication and weren't very intense. I definitely think there were nerves, we were playing panicked.
"We have to let this one go and get ready for our match with Sutherlin."
South Umpqua entered the match No. 3 and Cascade Christian No. 10 in the Class 3A coaches' poll. The Lancers fell to No. 5 in the power rankings with the loss and the Challengers are No. 8.
Cascade Christian swept the league series with S.U. this season, winning in four sets in Medford on Sept. 26.
The Challengers, though, were swept by Sutherlin this year. The Lancers prevailed in the first meeting with the Bulldogs, winning in four sets in Tri City on Oct. 1.
"I hope we come out and play with heart and compete (against Sutherlin)," Sarah Gray said.
