MEDFORD — The Douglas volleyball team lost to Cascade Christian in straight sets on Tuesday in a Far West League match.
The Challengers, who are ranked No. 7 in the OSAAtoday Class 3A coaches' poll, won 25-22, 25-20, 25-21.
Makenna Anderson made 15 digs for the Trojans (4-9, 2-2 FWL). Mackenzii Phillips had eight kills and Mila Snuka-Polamalu added 15 digs and four kills.
The Challengers improved to 6-3 overall and 3-1 in the Far West.
"We weren't on our 'A' game," Douglas coach Alisha Jones said. "We did have a lot of digs, but didn't run our offense well. Our passes were off."
Douglas returns to league play Thursday at home against No. 6 South Umpqua.
