REDMOND — The Elkton volleyball team was eliminated from the first round of the Class 1A playoffs on Wednesday night with a loss to Central Christian in straight sets.
Scores were 25-14, 25-21, 25-17.
The Tigers will play at Country Christian (23-10) in the second round on Saturday. The Elks (13-10) were the third seed out of the Skyline League.
