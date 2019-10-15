HALSEY — Central Linn stayed unbeaten in Central Valley Conference volleyball on Tuesday night with a victory over Oakland in straight sets.
Scores were 25-14, 25-14, 25-20. The Cobras, who are No. 2 in the OSAA Class 2A power rankings and No. 3 in the coaches' poll, improved to 16-2 overall and 11-0 in the CVC.
Taylor Yard had six kills and three blocks for the Oakers (5-12, 2-9). Emma Crouse made six digs and Aubry Brownson added 16 assists.
Oakland will host East Linn Christian on Thursday.
