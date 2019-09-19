OAKLAND — The Oakland Oakers took the first set, but the third-ranked Central Linn Cobras recovered and won the Central Valley Conference volleyball match in four on Thursday night at the Nut House.
Scores were 22-25, 25-13, 25-11, 25-15.
Jolyn Vogel-Hunt had six kills and Taylor Yard contributed four blocks for the Oakers (2-6, 1-3 CVC).
"Central Linn is a great team," Oakland coach Katelyn Hamilton said. "We've showed a lot of improvement."
Oakland will play a nonleague double dual with Rogue River and Riddle Saturday in Riddle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.