OSAA PLAYOFFS
Saturday's Matches
Class 6A Second Round
South Eugene at Jesuit, 6:30 p.m.
Oregon City at Summit, 5 p.m.
Wilson at West Linn, 6 p.m.
Bend at Sheldon, 4 p.m.
Sherwood at Mountainside, 7 p.m.
Canby at Sprague, 6 p.m.
North Medford at Sunset, 4 p.m.
McMinnville at Central Catholic, 5 p.m.
Class 3A First Round
Warrenton at Santiam Christian, 5 p.m.
Harrisburg at Sutherlin, 6 p.m.
Oregon Episcopal at South Umpqua, 3 p.m.
Vale at Catlin Gabel, 1 p.m.
Scio at Creswell, 2 p.m.
Amity at Burns, 1 p.m.
Cascade Christian at Horizon Christian (Tualatin), 1 p.m.
Willamina at Salem Academy, 3 p.m.
Class 2A First Round
Glide at Kennedy, 1 p.m.
Delphia at Bonanza, 2 p.m.
Grant Union at Monroe, 1 p.m.
Lowell at Portland Christian, 4 p.m.
Gaston at Union, 2 p.m.
Stanfield at Vernonia, 3 p.m.
Weston-McEwen at Coquille, 3 p.m.
Toledo at Central Linn, 10:30 a.m.
Class 1A Second Round
Jordan Valley at Powder Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Damascus Christian at Echo, 5 p.m.
North Douglas at Rogue Valley Adventist, 7:30 p.m.
Central Christian at Country Christian, 4 p.m.
Wallowa at St. Paul, 2 p.m.
Crosshill Christian at Crane, 5 p.m.
Perrydale at Mohawk, 5 p.m.
Joseph at Days Creek, 4 p.m.
