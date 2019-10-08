COQUILLE — The eighth-ranked Coquille volleyball team strengthened its hold on first place in the Sunset Conference on Monday with a win over Reedsport in straight sets.
Scores were 25-20, 25-18, 25-17.
The Red Devils improved to 12-5 overall and 7-0 in the Sunset, while the Brave dropped to 12-11 and 6-2.
Hailey Crombie finished with eight kills, seven stuff-blocks and three aces for Coquille. Riley Wright had 10 kills and Makenzie Seely contributed 24 assists for Reedsport.
Reedsport travels to Waldport Wednesday.
