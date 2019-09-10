CROW — The Riddle volleyball team lost to Crow in four sets in a nonleague match on Monday night.

Scores were 25-22, 25-13, 27-29, 25-14.

Katie Langdon led the Irish (0-2) with nine kills and five aces. Maisie Davenport contributed four kills, Madison Hold had two kills and seven assists, Sammy Linton chipped in nine assists and three aces and Rylee Pruitt added four aces.

Clara Simonsen had five kills and four aces, Autumn Bonde contributed four kills and Adriana Bryant had five aces and 15 assists for the Cougars (2-3).

Riddle will host Powers Tuesday in a Skyline League match.

