DRAIN — The Days Creek Wolves ran the table in Skyline League volleyball this season.
The Wolves defeated North Douglas 25-15, 25-17, 15-25, 25-8 on Thursday night in the regular season finale. Days Creek (23-2, 14-0 North) captured the North Division title and will be the top seed for the Skyline Tournament next weekend.
The Warriors (19-7, 12-2) finish second in the North.
Ashtyn Slater finished with 14 kills and 11 digs for Days Creek. Moriah Michaels had eight kills and 10 digs, Joleen Crume made six stuff-blocks, Shandiin Newton contributed four aces and freshman Bailey Stufflebeam added five aces.
"It was a fun match, really good competition," Days Creek coach Gloria Kruzic said. "North Douglas scraps really hard. I'm proud of our girls, they hung tough."
Halli Vaughn had nine kills for North Douglas. Nicki Derrick chipped in six kills, Cydni Dill contributed four aces and Samantha MacDowell made 11 digs.
"They're a good team, but I feel we can beat them," N.D. coach Emily Reed said. "We seem to have a mental block against them; we made too many mistakes and got in some holes we couldn't get out of."
