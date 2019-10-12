DAYS CREEK — The Days Creek volleyball team continued its dominance in Skyline League play on Saturday, defeating Umpqua Valley Christian and Glendale in straight sets.
The Wolves downed the Monarchs 25-8, 25-10, 25-10 and beat the Pirates 25-3, 25-8, 25-12. Days Creek, which is ranked No. 3 in the OSAAtoday Class 1A coaches' poll, improved to 21-2 overall and 12-0 in the Skyline North.
UVC (6-9, 4-8 North) defeated Glendale (1-16, 0-13 South) 25-20, 25-11, 25-21.
Moriah Michaels finished with 12 kills and six digs for Days Creek against UVC. Ashtyn Slater had 12 aces and four digs versus Glendale.
Layla Pappas contributed 11 assists, eight digs and six kills for the Monarchs versus the Pirates. Gianna Landes had seven kills, six aces and six digs.
Glendale didn't provide any individual statistics.
