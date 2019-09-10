DIXONVILLE — Days Creek rolled to a 25-8, 25-12, 25-11 victory over Umpqua Valley on Tuesday in a Skyline League North volleyball match.
Ashtyn Slater finished with 11 kills, aces and seven digs for the Wolves (6-1, 2-0 North). Moriah Michaels added nine aces.
Tylie Bendele had three kills and three blocks, and Gianna Landes chipped in four kills for the UVC (1-2, 0-2).
The Wolves will host Yoncalla next Tuesday. The Monarchs travel to Elkton Thursday.
