CAMAS VALLEY — The Days Creek Wolves and Camas Valley Hornets entered Thursday's volleyball match unbeaten in their respective Skyline League divisions.
Days Creek prevailed in four sets, winning 25-10, 25-15, 22-25, 25-11.
Joleen Crume finished with 17 kills for the Wolves (12-2, 6-0 North). Moriah Michaels had 13 kills and 12 digs and Ashtyn Slater chipped in seven aces and had 18 serve-receive passes.
"Camas Valley is very scrappy. They really made us work for it," D.C. coach Gloria Kruzic said.
Joy DeRoss had six kills and two solo blocks for the Hornets (9-2, 6-1 South). Hailey Holmgren contributed three kills, two blocks and added 18 perfect serve-receive passes, Bella Pool chipped in seven blocks and three kills and Brooklyn Wolfe had 12 assists and three aces.
"I'm proud of my girls for their play," C.V. coach Tresta Payne said. "They fought hard and played together really well."
Days Creek will compete in the McKenzie RPI Tournament on Saturday and Camas Valley travels to Glendale.
