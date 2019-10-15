DAYS CREEK — With Moriah Michaels and Joleen Crume starring on senior night, the Days Creek volleyball team earned another win on Tuesday.
The Wolves defeated Elkton 25-7, 25-16, 25-13 to remain undefeated in Skyline League play. Days Creek (22-2, 13-0 North) hiked its winning streak to 12 matches on Dig Pink Night, which recognizes cancer awareness.
Michaels finished with 12 kills and four digs, while Crume added 10 kills and four digs. "Both are great leaders on the team," D.C. first-year head coach Gloria Kruzic said. "They're a pleasure to work with and I'm so proud of them."
The Elks (9-8, 8-5 North) got five kills from Aspyn Luzier, four kills from Margaret Byle and five digs and three blocks from Kieryn Carnes.
All the proceeds from the Dig Pink go to the Roseburg Cancer Center.
Days Creek, No. 2 in the OSAA Class 1A power rankings and No. 3 in the coaches' poll, visits second-place North Douglas (19-6, 12-2 North) and Elkton hosts Yoncalla on Thursday.
