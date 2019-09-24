PORT ORFORD — The Days Creek Wolves remained undefeated in Skyline League volleyball on Tuesday with a win over the Pacific Pirates in straight sets.
Scores were 25-16, 25-16, 25-7.
Moriah Michaels led the Wolves (11-2, 5-0 North) with 15 kills. Megan Kruzic had 23 assists and Ashtyn Slater chipped in seven aces.
Days Creek will visit Skyline South leader Camas Valley Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.