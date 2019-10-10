DAYS CREEK — The Days Creek volleyball team remained unbeaten in Skyline League play on Thursday night with a win over New Hope Christian in straight sets.
Scores were 25-11, 25-4, 25-8.
Ashtyn Slater finished with 12 kills, eight aces and seven digs for the Wolves (19-2, 10-0 North), who have won nine straight. Shandiin Newton made eight digs.
Days Creek will host Umpqua Valley Christian and Glendale on Saturday.
