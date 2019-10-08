RIDDLE — The Days Creek volleyball team stayed hot on Tuesday night, picking up a win over Riddle in straight sets in a Skyline League match.
Scores were 25-12, 25-16, 25-9.
Moriah Michaels, Joleen Crume and Ashtyn Slater all finished with seven kills for the first-place Wolves (18-2, 9-0 North), who have won eight straight and 15 of their last 16.
Madison Hold had three kills and three assists for the Irish (7-10, 5-5 South), who held their Dig Pink Night. Emilee Ball contributed two kills, Sammy Linton chipped in four assists and two aces and Katie Langdon added two kills and two aces.
Days Creek hosts New Hope Christian and Riddle travels to North Douglas on Thursday.
