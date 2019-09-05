YONCALLA — Days Creek opened Skyline League North volleyball play on Thursday with a victory over Yoncalla in straight sets at Duncan Court.
Scores were 25-12, 25-19, 25-12.
Ashtyn Slater had nine kills for the Wolves (5-1, 1-0 North). Joleen Crume contributed five kills and seven aces, Megan Kruzic made 17 assists and Moriah Michaels added 10 digs.
The Eagles (1-2, 0-1) reported no individual statistics.
Days Creek will visit Umpqua Valley Christian on Tuesday. Yoncalla will play a pair of nonleague matches in Eddyville Saturday.
