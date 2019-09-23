ST. PAUL — The Days Creek volleyball team advanced to the championship match in the St. Paul Tournament on Saturday, losing to Portland Christian in straight sets.
Scores were 25-20, 25-18.
The Wolves (10-2) defeated Vernonia 19-25, 25-22, 15-13 in the semifinals of bracket play. In pool play, Days Creek beat Culver 25-24, 25-19; defeated Alsea 25-17, 25-17; and lost to St. Paul 25-15, 25-24.
D.C. coach Gloria Kruzic said her team got some tough competition and felt the Wolves came away a stronger team.
The Wolves travel to Port Orford Tuesday to meet Pacific in a Skyline League match.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.