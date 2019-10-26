DIXONVILLE — Days Creek overcame a two-set deficit and rallied past North Douglas in five sets in the championship match of the Skyline League district volleyball tournament on Saturday at Umpqua Valley Christian School.
Scores were 23-25, 23-25, 25-12, 25-10, 15-13.
Joleen Crume finished with 21 kills and seven digs for the Wolves (26-2), who won the Skyline North Division regular season title. Moriah Michaels had 11 kills and 24 digs, Ashtyn Slater contributed 15 kills and nine digs, Shandiin Newton made 13 digs and Megan Kruzic added 34 assists and nine digs.
"It was intense. It was a battle," D.C. coach Gloria Kruzic said. "Both teams fought really hard, the whole match was so stressful. I was proud of our girls ... they didn't give up, stuck together and kept pushing."
Natalie Draeger led the Warriors (21-9) with 10 kills and Nicki Derrick had eight kills. Samantha MacDowell made 25 digs.
"It was a tough loss, but we got over our mental block of not believing we could compete with them," N.D. coach Emily Reed said. "We played really well the first two sets, then kind of let up and started making a lot of mistakes and Days Creek was really tough to stop."
Elkton (13-9) claimed the third and final Skyline berth for the Class 1A playoffs with a victory over Camas Valley (17-6) in four sets. Scores were 25-18, 25-13, 16-25, 25-22.
Sam McCall had eight kills and Aspyn Luzier added seven kills for the Elks against the Hornets. Margaret Byle contributed 10 digs and six aces, Sadie Olson made nine digs and Natasha Shepherd contributed 13 assists.
In semifinal matches, North Douglas downed Camas Valley 25-17, 25-23, 25-23 and Days Creek beat Elkton 25-9, 25-11, 25-17.
Olson made 11 digs and Byle had eight digs for Elkton versus D.C. Luzier chipped in four kills.
Michaels had 12 kills and eight aces and Slater finished with 13 kills for the Wolves in their win. Halli Vaughn had nine kills and Cydni Dill chipped in six aces for the Warriors in their victory.
Selected to the all-tournament team were Michaels, Slater, Megan Kruzic, Nicki Derrick, Vaughn and Rilie-Jo Olds of North Douglas, Sadie Olson of Elkton and Brooklyn Wolfe of Camas Valley.
North Douglas will host a first-round state playoff and Elkton will be on the road Wednesday. Days Creek hosts a second-round contest next Saturday.
