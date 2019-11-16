Days Creek senior outside hitter/defensive specialist Moriah Michaels was selected the player of the year in the recent Skyline League volleyball all-league voting done by the coaches.
North Douglas sophomore Samantha MacDowell was named the top libero.
Michaels, who helped the Wolves win the Skyline title and finish third in the Class 1A state tournament, was joined on the first team by teammates Joleen Crume, Megan Kruzic and Ashtyn Slater.
The rest of the first team included Nicki Derrick, Rilie-Jo Olds, Halli Vaughn and Brooklyn Williams of North Douglas; Kieryn Carnes of Elkton; and Brooklyn Wolfe of Camas Valley.
Gloria Kruzic of Days Creek was named coach of the year.
SKYLINE LEAGUE VOLLEYBALL
ALL-LEAGUE TEAM
Player of the Year — Moriah Michaels, sr., Days Creek.
Libero of the Year — Samantha MacDowell, soph., North Douglas.
Coach of the Year — Gloria Kruzic, Days Creek.
First Team — Moriah Michaels, sr., Joleen Crume, sr., Days Creek; Nicki Derrick, sr., North Douglas; Megan Kruzic, jr., Days Creek; Samantha MacDowell, soph., North Douglas; Kieryn Carnes, sr., Elkton; Rilie-Jo Olds, sr., North Douglas; Ashtyn Slater, jr., Days Creek; Halli Vaughn, soph., North Douglas; Brooklyn Williams, fr., North Douglas; Brooklyn Wolfe, jr., Camas Valley.
Second Team — Trinidy Blanton, fr., Powers; Joy DeRoss, jr., Camas Valley; Natalie Draeger, sr., North Douglas; Lauren Huttema, jr., New Hope Christian; Katie Langdon, sr., Riddle; Layla Pappas, jr., Umpqua Valley Christian.
Honorable Mention — Noella Barnett, soph., New Hope Christian; Audrey Griffiths, soph., Pacific; Hailey Holmgren, jr., Camas Valley; Paige Knight, jr., Riddle; Gianna Landes, sr., Umpqua Valley Christian; Nikki Lee, jr., Pacific; Rebecca Loper, jr., New Hope Christian; Shandiin Newton, soph., Days Creek; Sadie Olson, sr., Elkton; Natasha Shepherd, jr., Elkton; Brandi Skeen, jr., Glendale; Lauren Stallard, fr., Powers; Allison Van Loon, soph., Yoncalla; Faith Wytcherley, jr., Glendale.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.