ELKTON — The Wolves keep on rolling.
Days Creek remained unbeaten in Skyline League North volleyball with a 25-9, 25-12, 25-10 win over Elkton on Tuesday at Grimsrud Gym.
The Wolves (16-2, 7-0 North), ranked No. 3 in the OSAAtoday Class 1A coaches' poll, have won six straight matches and 13 of their last 14.
Moriah Michaels finished with 15 kills and Ashtyn Slater had 14 kills for Days Creek. Megan Kruzic contributed 26 assists and six digs and Shandiin Newton made seven digs.
Elkton (8-3, 7-2) is third in the league standings.
The Wolves will host Powers Thursday and Elkton travels to Umpqua Valley Christian.
