DAYS CREEK — The second-seeded Days Creek volleyball team handed No. 15 Joseph a loss in straight sets on Saturday in a Class 1A second-round playoff match.
Scores were 25-17, 25-16, 25-20.
Joleen Crume finished with 14 kills and nine digs for the Wolves (27-2), who won their 17th straight match. Moriah Michaels had nine kills and 11 digs, Ashtyn Slater contributed 11 kills, Megan Kruzic made 38 assists, Bailey Stufflebeam chipped in four aces and Shandiin Newton added six digs and two aces.
"I was super happy with my girls," Days Creek coach Gloria Kruzic said. "Joseph was super scrappy. We've really been working on defense in practice and they played some amazing defense today. Their offense was stellar ... they just fired on all cylinders."
Days Creek will meet No. 10 Perrydale (28-7) at 10 a.m. on Friday in a quarterfinal match of the state tournament at Ridgeview High School in Redmond.
