BLUE RIVER — The Days Creek volleyball team tuned up for the Skyline League district tournament with a win over McKenzie in straight sets on Tuesday in a nonleague match.
Ashtyn Slater finished with 12 kills for the Wolves (24-2 overall), who have won 14 straight. Joleen Crume had eight kills and three digs, Moriah Michaels chipped in seven kills and four digs, Shandiin Newton contributed four digs and Megan Kruzic added 25 assists.
Days Creek, the Skyline North champion, will play in the league tourney on Saturday at Umpqua Valley Christian in Dixonville.
