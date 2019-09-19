DAYS CREEK — It certainly ranks as the biggest win for Days Creek first-year head volleyball coach Gloria Kruzic — to date.
The Wolves swept North Douglas in a Skyline League North match on Thursday night, knocking the Warriors out of first place.
Set scores were 25-23, 25-14, 25-13.
North Douglas (9-4, 4-1 North) saw its 69-match league winning streak dating back to 2013 end. Days Creek (8-1, 4-0) moved into first in the North.
"We played really well," said Kruzic, who succeeded Ron Dunn. "We'd been struggling in practice, but it was nice to see it come together on the court tonight. We cut down our errors."
Joleen Crume finished with 12 kills and five digs for the Wolves. Moriah Michaels had seven kills and seven digs, Ashtyn Slater contributed nine kills, seven digs and five aces, Fiona Ketchum made eight digs and Megan Kruzic added 25 assists.
Halli Vaughn had six kills, Samantha MacDowell made 20 digs and Nicki Derrick had three aces for the Warriors.
Days Creek will play in the St. Paul Tournament Saturday. North Douglas hosts Umpqua Valley Christian Tuesday.
