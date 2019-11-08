Note: This story will be updated later in the day
The second-seeded Days Creek volleyball team defeated No. 10 Perrydale in straight sets Friday morning in the quarterfinals of the OSAA Class 1A tournament at Ridgeview High School in Redmond.
Scores were 25-20, 25-15, 25-15.
The Wolves (28-2) advance to a semifinal match at 1 p.m. against No. 3 St. Paul (27-5), which downed No. 11 Crosshill Christian 25-12, 25-11, 25-17.
The other semifinal has No. 4 Country Christian (25-10) against No. 1 Powder Valley (33-1). The championship match will be played at 6 p.m. Saturday.
