Days Creek Slater

Days Creek's Ashtyn Slater blocks a spike attempt by a Yoncalla player during their Skyline League volleyball match on Tuesday in Days Creek.

 Photo courtesy of Debbie Fuller

DAYS CREEK — The Days Creek volleyball team defeated Yoncalla in straight sets in a Skyline League North match on Tuesday night.

Scores were 25-16, 25-13, 25-13.

Joleen Crume had eight kills for the Wolves (7-1, 3-0 North). Moriah Michaels contributed six digs and Shandiin Newton had four aces.

The Eagles (3-6, 0-4) reported no individual statistics.

Days Creek will host North Douglas Thursday in a matchup of 1A top 10 teams.

Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

Sports Editor

Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review.

