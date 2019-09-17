DAYS CREEK — The Days Creek volleyball team defeated Yoncalla in straight sets in a Skyline League North match on Tuesday night.
Scores were 25-16, 25-13, 25-13.
Joleen Crume had eight kills for the Wolves (7-1, 3-0 North). Moriah Michaels contributed six digs and Shandiin Newton had four aces.
The Eagles (3-6, 0-4) reported no individual statistics.
Days Creek will host North Douglas Thursday in a matchup of 1A top 10 teams.
