The Days Creek High School volleyball team ended its successful 2019 season on Saturday afternoon with a victory, defeating Country Christian of Molalla in straight sets in the third-place match in the OSAA Class 1A tournament at Ridgeview High School in Redmond.
Scores were 25-14, 25-17, 25-23.
The second-seeded Wolves, who lost to No. 3 St. Paul (which won the state title Saturday) in the semifinals Friday afternoon, finished with a 29-3 overall record.
Country Christian (25-12) finished fifth in the tourney.
“We have some pumped and excited girls right now,” Days Creek first-year head coach Gloria Kruzic said. “Our seniors (Moriah Michaels and Joleen Crume) really led today. It was a good way for them to go out on and I’m super proud of them.”
Michaels had 10 kills and eight digs and Crume finished with 16 kills and seven digs in the win. Ashtyn Slater chipped in 10 kills, Megan Kruzic contributed 26 assists, Shandiin Newton had nine assists and Fiona Ketchum made five digs.
Michaels and Crume were selected to the all-tournament first team. Slater and Megan Kruzic made the second team.
