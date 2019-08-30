MOLALLA — The Days Creek volleyball team won two of three matches on the final day of the 1A Season Preview tournament Friday hosted by Country Christian.
The Wolves (4-1) defeated Adrian 25-13, 25-10; lost to Powder Valley 25-20, 25-17; and beat Echo 25-14, 25-17.
Moriah Michaels had seven kills and five digs for Days Creek against Adrian. Ashtyn Slater added nine kills and Joleen Crume contributed seven kills.
Crume had six kills and five digs in the Powder Valley match.
"There's good competition at this tournament. We still have a lot of bugs to work out, but overall I'm happy with how we played," Days Creek coach Gloria Kruzic said.
