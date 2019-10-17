News-Review Sports Editor
ALYSSA FOX
Sutherlin senior
Sport: Volleyball.
Position: Outside hitter.
Age: 17.
Other Interests/Hobbies: Hanging out with friends, going to the Oregon Coast.
GPA: 3.2.
College Plans: Undecided, hopes to play volleyball somewhere.
Performance: The transfer from Roseburg led the Bulldogs to Far West League wins over Douglas and Cascade Christian last week. Had 19 kills, 16 digs and six service aces against the Challengers.
Quotable: “It’s gone great (at Sutherlin), I couldn’t ask for any more. I have a caring team and an amazing coach (Kathy Rice) and I love it here. I thought it would be a big difference (going from Class 6A to 3A), but it’s not competition-wise. We just all work together and have the same mindset — we want to play hard and win.”
