ASHTYN SLATER
Days Creek junior
Sport: Volleyball.
Position: Outside hitter.
Age: 16.
Other Interests/Hobbies: Basketball, track & field, hanging out with friends.
GPA: 3.8.
Favorite Athlete: Lolo Jones, U.S. hurdler and bobsledder who competed in the Olympics.
Performance: The transfer from Crater High School had 11 kills in a win over Joseph in straight sets in a Class 1A second-round playoff match last Saturday.
Quotable: "If we play to our capabilities (in the Class 1A state tournament), we could make it to the championship match. I didn't know what to expect at the beginning of the season, but this year has exceeded my expectations. The thing I like most about the team is our connection. We play great together and have friendships outside the school."
