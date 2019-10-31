News-Review Sports Editor
GABRIELLA PARNELL
Oakland senior
Sport: Volleyball.
Position: Middle blocker.
Age: 17.
Other Interests/Hobbies: Basketball, softball, drawing, FFA.
GPA: 3.44.
College Plans: Umpqua Community College, looking at nursing for a career.
Favorite Athlete: Haley Cruse, centerfielder for UO softball team.
Performance: Had 24 kills and 11 blocks in Central Valley Conference matches with Regis and Lowell last week.
Quotable: “I feel like our team came together this year. It was another building year, but we made a lot of progress. (What I liked) was we were kind of goofy ... it was good to have some positive attitudes. This was a good year for me to end on. It was only my second year of playing volleyball, but I improved a lot.”
