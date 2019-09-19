News-Review Sports Editor
HAILEY HOLMGREN
Camas Valley junior
Sport: Volleyball.
Positions: Rightside hitter, middle blocker, setter.
Age: 16.
Other Interests/Hobbies: Basketball, works at Treats Cafe in Porter Creek.
GPA: 4.0.
College Plans: Oregon Tech, looking at career as an ultrasound technician.
Favorite Athlete: Brooklyn Wolfe, Camas Valley teammate.
Performance: Helped the Hornets get off to a 3-0 Skyline League start with wins over Pacific and New Hope Christian last week.
Quotable: “Leadership-wise, Hailey’s essential to the team,” C.V. coach Tresta Payne said.
Holmgren on the season: “Working with what we have, I feel we have the potential to make it far. If we keep working hard and play with heart and grit, we can surprise a lot of people. Our team chemistry is big. We can make it to the (Class 1A state) playoffs.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.