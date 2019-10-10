News-Review Sports Editor
HALLI VAUGHN
North Douglas sophomore
Sport: Volleyball.
Positions: Outside hitter.
Age: 16.
Other Interests/Hobbies: Softball, hiking.
GPA: 3.76.
Favorite Athlete: Jenna Lilley, former infielder for University of Oregon softball team.
Performance: Helped the Warriors to a pair of Skyline League wins over Camas Valley and Glendale last week. Had nine kills against Camas Valley.
Quotable: “I definitely feel we’ll be able to make it to the (Class 1A) state tournament. We’re a pretty good all-around team, we have a lot of people who rotate in. Our communication has been good, the seniors have taken a bigger (leadership) role. It’s been good for us to go to other bigger tournaments because those are some teams we could play later in the season.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.