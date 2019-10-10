News-Review Sports Editor

HALLI VAUGHN

North Douglas sophomore

Sport: Volleyball.

Positions: Outside hitter.

Age: 16.

Other Interests/Hobbies: Softball, hiking.

GPA: 3.76.

Favorite Athlete: Jenna Lilley, former infielder for University of Oregon softball team.

Performance: Helped the Warriors to a pair of Skyline League wins over Camas Valley and Glendale last week. Had nine kills against Camas Valley.

Quotable: “I definitely feel we’ll be able to make it to the (Class 1A) state tournament. We’re a pretty good all-around team, we have a lot of people who rotate in. Our communication has been good, the seniors have taken a bigger (leadership) role. It’s been good for us to go to other bigger tournaments because those are some teams we could play later in the season.”

Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Sports Editor

Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.