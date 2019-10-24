News-Review Sports Editor
KATIE LANGDON
Riddle senior
Sport: Volleyball.
Position: Outside hitter.
Age: 18.
Other Interests/Hobbies: Basketball, softball, hanging out with family and friends, singing, vice president for student council.
GPA: 3.4.
College Plans: Oregon Tech for pre-nursing, hoping to play volleyball.
Performance: Had 21 kills and 12 service aces in recent Skyline League matches with Glendale and New Hope Christian. Has surpassed 120 kills for the season.
Quotable: Riddle head coach Shantelle Weakley on Langdon: “Katie is an exceptional kid. She’s very coachable, and this year has blossomed into someone who’s able to keep the team motivated and uplifted and sets a good example for the underclassmen.”
Langdon on the season: “We’ve played really well together as a team and have stepped up from where Riddle was before. We have a lot of team connection and I’m proud of how well we’re doing.”
