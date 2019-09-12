News-Review Sports Editor
KIERYN CARNES
Elkton senior
Sport: Volleyball.
Positions: Setter, outside hitter.
Age: 17.
Other Interests/Hobbies: Basketball, softball, hanging out with friends and family.
GPA: 4.0.
College Plans: Southern Oregon University or Alaska Fairbanks, hoping to play basketball and wants to be a physical therapist.
Favorite Athlete: Sabrina Ionescu, UO point guard.
Performance: Helped the Elks to wins over Oakland, Pacific and Yoncalla during the past week, including nine kills and four aces against Pacific and 19 digs versus Oakland.
Quotable: “I think we’re off to a good start. It’s still early, and we’re working out some kinks. We’re really energetic and loud, have some really good hitters and our back row is strong. We have a good chance to be in the (Class 1A) state playoffs.”
