MORIAH MICHAELS
Days Creek senior
Sport: Volleyball.
Positions: Outside hitter, defensive specialist.
Age: 17.
Other Interests/Hobbies: Basketball, track & field, FFA chapter officer, Student Council officer.
GPA: 3.9.
College Plans: University of New Mexico for nursing.
Favorite Athlete: Dani Drews, University of Utah volleyball player.
Performance: Helped the Wolves to five wins last week, including first place in the McKenzie RPI Tournament. Was selected all-tournament, getting 12 kills and 17 digs against Perrydale in the title match.
Quotable: D.C. coach Gloria Kruzic on Michaels: "She's really stepped it up this year. She's come into her own as a hitter, is amazing in the back row and has become a serious leader on the team."
Michaels on the season: "The chemistry on this team is phenomenal. Being ranked in the top three (in Class 1A) is a huge goal we've accomplished and making an appearance in the state tournament is a good possibility."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.