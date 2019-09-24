WINSTON — The Douglas Trojans picked up their first Far West League volleyball win on Tuesday night, pulling out a victory over the St. Mary's Crusaders in five sets.
Scores were 25-12, 25-19, 20-25, 19-25, 15-13.
"I've been waiting for this turnaround with this group," Douglas coach Alisha Jones said. "This win was definitely needed."
Mackenzii Phillips had 22 kills and seven digs for Douglas (3-8, 1-1 FWL). Makenna Anderson contributed 37 assists and 17 digs, Shalynn Thorp had nine kills and 16 digs, Ellie Wiegman chipped in 13 digs and five aces, Mila Snuka-Polamalu added 13 kills, 11 digs and three blocks and Laila Martin made 11 digs.
The Trojans travel to Brookings Thursday.
